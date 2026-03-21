Traffic Advisory For Id-Ul-Fitr

Hyderabad: Hyderabad traffic police have issued an advisory ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, with large gatherings expected at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah near Zoo Park and the Hockey Ground at Masab Tank on March 21 and 22 between 7 am and 11.30 am.

Officials said moderate congestion is likely at Bahadurpura, Kalapather, Nawab Saheb Kunta, Puranapool, Shastripuram, Danamma Huts, Masab Tank, NMDC, Khaja Mansion, 1/12 Junction and PTI Junction. Commuters have been advised to plan their travel accordingly and follow updates on Hyderabad traffic police’s social media platforms. In case of emergencies, assistance can be sought through the traffic helpline at 9010203626.



