Traditional Sketch Artists Hold Ground Against AI

Hyderabad: As AI (artificial intelligence) tools such as Gemini Canvas and OpenArt generate portraits in seconds, traditional sketch artists continue to draw by hand, insisting that machines cannot capture the exact features and expressions of a person.

Artists at Shilparamam said interest in handmade portraits has dipped slightly as people turn to free, technology‑driven alternatives. Portrait artist Shaqueb explained the effort behind each work: a pencil sketch takes up to 30 minutes, watercolour portraits around two hours, acrylic paintings two days, and oil paintings more than five days to dry.

Hyderabad‑based craft revivalist Ramesh Ramanadham warned that younger generations are moving away from traditional art, while senior artists struggle with technology. “Only some people are appreciating natural and handmade customised work. So, there is a need to stick to the roots,” he said.

Renowned contemporary artist Bolgam Nagesh Goud, reflecting on his 28 years in the field, said AI can assist but not replace artists. He recalled using AI to sketch a customer receiving blessings from Sai Baba, but the tool failed to capture her exact features. “Technology cannot dominate creators or artists, but artists must adapt to it,” he said.

Artist Jeevan Gosika added that predictions of computers wiping out sketch artists have proved wrong. “Portraits are made in many types and AI cannot present structure and expression the way an artist can, as human creativity goes beyond artificial intelligence,” he said.