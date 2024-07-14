Traditional Okinawan Goju-Ryu Karate-Do Gasshuku Comes to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Traditional Okinawan Goju-Ryu Karate-Do Gasshuku (Training Camp) is being organized by Shihan Yoshinori Yonesato, 7th Black Belt, TOGKF Honbu Dojo Instructor and Uchi Deshi of Higaonna Sensei. The event will be held at Tirumala Gardens, PVN Colony, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, India, on July 26th and 27th, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The training camp will focus on the traditional techniques of Okinawan Goju-Ryu Karate-Do, which emphasizes self-defence and physical fitness. The techniques taught will include basic blocks, punches, kicks, and stances (Kihon), prearranged forms simulating combat situations (Kata), and sparring (Kumite). These techniques are designed to enhance the practitioner's physical and mental well-being, as well as their understanding of the art.

The Gasshuku will provide an excellent opportunity for participants to learn from Shihan Yoshinori Yonesato, a highly experienced instructor. The event will also offer a chance for karateka to network and share their experiences with fellow practitioners. The training camp will be conducted in a supportive and structured environment, allowing participants to focus on their training and personal growth.

This event is a chance for Hyderabad to showcase its dedication to preserving and promoting traditional martial arts. The training camp will bring together practitioners from various backgrounds, fostering a sense of community and cultural exchange. By hosting this prestigious event, Hyderabad is solidifying its position as a hub for martial arts and cultural heritage.

