Traders Warned Against Violating Norms

Hyderabad: KPHB police conducted a meeting with shopkeepers and commercial complex owners at the Housing Board Community Hall on Wednesday stressing on the strict adherence to legal and safety norms.

Addressing a gathering, KPHB inspector Rajasekhar Reddy directed traders to ensure that all establishments must possess mandatory permissions, including the GHMC approval, trade licence, GST registration, labour licence and food safety licence.

He further instructed business owners to operate strictly within permitted hours and to follow the prescribed time limits without deviation.

The inspector warned that legal action would be taken against shops if found to be in involved in illegal activities, including gambling or other unlawful practices on their premises. He further cautioned that letters would be addressed to the concerned departments recommending cancellation of licences of establishments that fail to comply with regulations.

Highlighting public safety concerns, Rajasekhar Reddy advised shop owners to install CCTV cameras covering entry and exit points of their premises.

He also directed traders not to encroach footpaths or roads for business purposes, stating that such violations would attract action. Police personnel and several shopkeepers and commercial complex owners under the KPHB Police Station limits attended the meeting.