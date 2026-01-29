Traders Fleece Pilgrims at Medaram Jatara

Warangal: As the Sammakka–Saralamma Maha Jatara gathers momentum, pilgrims are facing a severe financial strain. Taking advantage of the massive footfall, local vendors and seasonal traders have sharply increased prices of essential commodities, leaving devotees from across the country with little choice but to pay inflated rates for basic necessities.

Prices of puja materials and food items have witnessed an unprecedented surge. Traditional offerings such as jaggery (bangaram), which usually cost much less, are now being sold at Rs 80 per kg. Even basic necessities have not been spared, with one-litre water bottles being sold at Rs 30, well above the MRP.

One of the steepest hikes has been seen in commercial space rentals within the jatara zone. A single square yard of shop space, which earlier cost between Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,000, has now skyrocketed to Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000.

Local youth have also introduced bike taxi services, charging a flat rate of Rs 50 for any distance within the Medaram area. While some pilgrims appreciate the last-mile connectivity, others feel the charges are excessive for short trips. With chilly weather making a dip in the Jampanna Vagu uncomfortable for many, locals have set up wood-fired stoves along the riverbanks and are selling buckets of hot water for Rs 50. This has reportedly turned into a lucrative business, especially catering to families with small children.

In a bizarre development, even tree shade has become a commodity. As clean and shaded spots to cook the traditional Bonam or rest have become scarce due to the heavy crowd, locals are renting out trees. Families are being charged between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 to sit and dine under a specific tree for a few hours or for the day.

The tradition of animal sacrifice has further pushed up meat prices. In and around Medaram, mutton is being sold at Rs 1,200 per kg, with boneless varieties fetching up to Rs 1,400. Chicken prices have crossed Rs 400 per kg, while pork, usually priced at around Rs 300 per kg, is now selling for Rs 500-Rs 600. Traders attributed the surge to high demand and a temporary dip in poultry supply.

Despite widespread complaints of price gouging, devotees alleged that officials have failed to regulate markets or enforce price caps. Experienced pilgrims have advised first-time visitors to carry their own food, puja materials and water, or purchase essentials from towns along the route to Medaram, to avoid being overcharged.

Medaram Price Comparison

Item/Service Normal Rate Jathara Rate

Water Bottle (1L) Rs 20 Rs 30

Jaggery (1kg) Rs 40-50 Rs 80

Mutton (1kg) Rs 800 Rs.1,200

Chicken (1kg) Rs.220-250 Rs.350-400

Hot Water Bucket N/A Rs.50

Tree/Shade Rent Free Rs.500 -1,000