Traders Down Shutters In Warangal For BC Bandh, Edu Institutes Closed

WARANGAL: A district-wide “Bandh for Justice” was observed across the erstwhile Warangal district, organised by the BC Joint Action Committee (BC-JAC) demanding 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections. The bandh received wide support from political parties and BC organisations. Educational institutions were closed and transport services disrupted due to the bandh.

Kakatiya University postponed several exams, and traders’ associations declared full support, keeping commercial establishments shut. Police deployed heavy security at major locations, including the Hanamkonda and Warangal bus stands, to maintain peace.

Congress leaders accused the BJP of obstructing the reservation process and strongly supported the bandh. Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy participated in a rally from Kakatiya University to Mulugu Road in Hanamkonda, reaffirming the Congress government’s commitment to ensuring 42 per cent BC reservation as a step toward social justice.

The MLA alleged that the BJP was blocking the implementation of the reservation and challenged it to support the move in Parliament instead of staying silent. He also called for a nationwide caste census, echoing Rahul Gandhi’s demand for accurate community representation to achieve true social justice.

Several BC organisations, including the Mudiraj Employees and Professionals Association (MEPA), actively joined the protests. MEPA state president Ponnam Raju thanked participants and leaders from various political parties, vowing to continue the movement until the 42 per cent reservation is fully implemented, saying it would greatly benefit BC communities.