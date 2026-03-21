Trade Body Backs Telangana Budget, Flags GST And MSME Concerns

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Federation of Chambers of Commerce & Trade on Friday described the state budget as a forward-looking plan while flagging concerns affecting the trading community.

Federation president Prakash Ammanabolu said the budget presented by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy outlines a roadmap for growth, with focus on education, skill development and job creation.

He said investments in education and skilling would enhance employability, while measures aimed at employment generation and infrastructure development would support economic growth and attract investments.

At the same time, he highlighted issues faced by traders, including GST compliance complexities and delays in refunds.

He also pointed to pending subsidies and incentives for MSMEs, stating that early clearance would improve liquidity and business confidence.

Ammanabolu said access to affordable working capital remains a concern for small and medium traders, along with rising operational costs such as power tariffs and logistics expenses.

He called for development of trade infrastructure, including wholesale markets, warehousing and transport systems, and raised concerns over competition from e-commerce platforms.

The federation said it expects the government to address these issues to improve ease of doing business and support balanced growth.