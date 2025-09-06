TPCC To Meet On Local Body Polls, BC Quota Strategy

HYDERABAD: The extended meeting of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) will be held at Gandhi Bhavan on September 8. The crucial session has been convened by TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud to finalise the ruling Congress’ strategy for the upcoming local bodies elections and to discuss the implementation of 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in these elections. AICC Telangana in-charge and general secretary Meenakshi Natarajan will attend as the chief guest.

The TPCC leadership has directed all vice-presidents, general secretaries, District Congress Committee presidents, district in-charges, chairpersons of frontal organisations, corporation chairpersons, Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan committee coordinators and members to attend the meeting without fail. The agenda includes preparation of an action plan for polls to local bodies and evolving a strategy to address the uncertainty over BC quota.

In March this year, the Assembly and Council passed a bill providing 42 per cent reservations for BCs in local bodies. However, the bill has been awaiting President Droupadi Murmu’s assent for the past five months. Last week, the Assembly also passed an amendment to the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, removing the 50 per cent ceiling on total reservations to facilitate the enhanced 42 per cent BC quota. This amendment too is pending with the Governor, who is expected to refer it to the President for final approval.

Since the state government cannot move forward with the local bodies’ elections without clarity on the BC quota, the Congress leadership is keen to devise alternatives. One option under consideration is to offer 42 per cent of party tickets to BC candidates even if the President’s approval for the bills is delayed.

Party sources indicated that the TPCC executive committee may also urge the state government to postpone the elections for a few weeks until a response is received from the President on the pending bills. The leadership feels this would avoid legal complications and ensure that the enhanced quota is implemented in letter and spirit. The meeting is expected to take a final decision on these issues after detailed deliberations.