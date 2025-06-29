 Top
TPCC Suspends Sirpur (T) Cong. In-charge For 6 Years

Telangana
DC Correspondent
29 Jun 2025 9:24 PM IST

Longstanding work for the welfare and development of the people speaks to his commitment and close ties with the community: Ravi Srinivas

Assembly Congress in-charge Ravi Srinivas — Screengrab/X

ADILABAD: The TPCC disciplinary committee, chaired by Mallu Ravi, on Sunday ordered the six-year suspension of Sirpur (T) Assembly Congress in-charge Ravi Srinivas for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities.

Srinivas, who ran on a Congress ticket for the Sirpur (T) seat in the last Assembly elections, was the subject of a complaint filed by DCC president K. Vishwaprasad. The committee took serious note of his media allegations against minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka and the Congress.

In response to his suspension, Srinivas said he “loses nothing” and challenged party leaders to await his “return gift” in the forthcoming local body elections. He accused minister Seethakka of influencing TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud to act against him, calling it evidence of her “egoistic attitude.” Srinivas added that his longstanding work for the welfare and development of the people speaks to his commitment and close ties with the community.


