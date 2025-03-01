 Top
TPCC suspends MLC Teenmaar Mallanna

Telangana
M Srinivas
1 March 2025 12:46 PM IST

Mallanna did not respond to show cause notice: TPCC

TPCC suspends MLC Teenmaar Mallanna
Congress MLC Ch. Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Disciplinary Action Committee (DCA) of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) here on Saturday suspended party MLC Ch. Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna in view of his anti-party activities.

In the suspension order issued to him, DCA Chairman G Chinna Reddy said a show cause notice was issued to Mallanna on February 5 for indulging in anti-party activities and asked him to submit his explanation on or before February 12.

But the DAC has not received any explanation from him so far and again Mallanna was continuing his tirade against the Congress party repeatedly. Hence, the DAC has decided to suspend him from the Congress in view of his anti-party activities.


