TPCC suspends Mallanna for anti-party activities

Hyderabad: The Congress on Saturday suspended its graduate constituency MLC Chintapandu Naveen Kumar, popularly known as Teenmaar Mallanna, for indulging in anti-party activities. TPCC's disciplinary action committee (DAC), led by G. Chinna Reddy, issued the suspension orders.

Mallanna, backed by the Congress, had secured a decisive victory in the graduate elections in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates Legislative Council constituency in June 2024. However, his recent remarks on the caste census undertaken by the Congress government and his controversial statements against the Reddy community led to the disciplinary action against him.