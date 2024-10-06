TPCC Secretary Files Complaint Against Controversial Priest

Hyderabad: TPCC secretary Rashed Khan on Sunday demanded that the police to take stringent action against controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand for making a hate speech against Prophet Muhammad. Rasheed said such inflammatory comments had the potential to disrupt public harmony and incite violence between communities.

"I have filed a complaint against Yati Narsinghanand. FIR number 321 has been registered against the priest at the Nampally police station," he said. Police have registered the case BNS.

"I respectfully request Telangana police and city police commissioner C.V. Anand to depute special teams and ensure that the proceedings are followed in the Hyderabad criminal court to maintain peace until the final judgment," Rashed said.

"I appeal to the Muslim youth of Hyderabad to maintain peace and adhere to the law during any protests. It is also essential to respect the ongoing Dasara festival, which reflects the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb of our cherished state," he added.

7-month old sold for Rs 30K at Armoor; police retrieve baby

Nizamabad: A couple sold their sevent-month-old baby to another couple in Perkit, Armoor mandal, for ₹30,000. The incident came to light on Sunday when the Armoor police registered a case against five individuals and rescued the infant from the buyers.

According to sources, Angeti Laxmi and Poshetty of Siddapur in Nandipet mandal sold their baby to Mohammad Ghouse and Sheik Habiba of Perkit last week. The matter was brought to the attention of the Armoor police, who started an inquiry. ASI Laxman visited Perkit, investigated the sale of the infant, and discovered the child with the couple.

The Armoor police intervened, taking the boy from the couple and handing him over to officials from the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS). The infant is now being cared for at a child care home in Subhashnagar, Nizamabad. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Sex workers feud ends in murder, 1 held

Hyderabad: Police arrested a sex worker in Kukatpally on Sunday for murdering a woman and then staging the crime as a rape

The deceased was also a sex worker, identified as Dharmaram Priyanka, 23, of KPHB. Priyanka was married to one Dasari Posetti, who later died in Bodhan. The accused, Katari Manjula, 35, is a resident of Jagathgirigutta.

The deceased had shifted to Hyderabad two months ago. A month ago, Priyanka and Manjula became friends. As Priyanka did not have proper shelter, she gave her silver jewellery to Manjula for safekeeping.

A week later, Priyanka asked for the jewellery, but the accused dodged the matter.

On September 30, the deceased called her male friends and threatened Majula. Offended by this, the accused called Priyanka to her home. Manjula returned the jewellery but held a grudge, police said.

She invited Priyanka to drink liquor with her. When Priyanka was inebriated, Manjula took her to a secluded place on her bike at 11.20 pm. “Manjula pushed Priyanka into an area strewn with garbage and murdered her,” Balanagar DCP K. Suresh Kumar said. She also cut Priyanka’s clothes and inflicted injuries to make it look like the victim was raped.

“All her clothes had blood stains on them, making us initially wait for confirmation on the same. However early morning on Sunday, Kukatpally Police apprehended Manjula from her house. Upon questioning, she confessed to the crime,” the DCP said.