TPCC Postpones Kamareddy BC Public Meeting

KAMAREDDY: The BC public meeting scheduled for September 15 in Kamareddy has been postponed by the TPCC due to forecasts of heavy rains. The PCC announced that a new date will be declared soon. To mobilise the people and party cadre for the programme, Ministers Dhanasari Anasuya Seethakka and Vakati Srihari toured Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts on Friday.

Government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir inspected the Degree College Grounds in Kamareddy town along with minister Seethakka. They informed the party leadership that the grounds were unsuitable for the meeting due to rains. They said the meeting would be postponed and a new date announced within a day or two.

They emphasised that whenever the meeting is held, it must be conducted in an unprecedented manner to “open the eyes of the BJP government.” They urged the people of Kamareddy to make the right choice in the future and elect the right leader.

They further said that by rejecting both the present and former Chief Ministers, A. Revanth Reddy and K. Chandrashekar Rao, and electing a third person, K.P. Venkataramana Reddy, as Kamareddy MLA, people were now suffering. Telangana, they added, stands first in the country in providing political power to the backward classes.