TPCC Moves To Strengthen Role Of DCCs

Adilabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has initiated steps to make District Congress Committees (DCCs) more active and accountable as part of efforts to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Newly appointed DCC presidents are participating in a training programme organised by the TPCC in Hyderabad. Party leaders said the training focused on municipal election outcomes and the steps taken by DCCs to strengthen the organisation in their respective districts after their appointment.

Adilabad DCC president Naresh Jadhav, Nirmal MLA Vedma Bojju, Atram Suguna of Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Rathunath Reddy of Mancherial are among those attending the programme.

It is learnt that DCC presidents, along with their families, will attend an interaction meeting scheduled for March 2. Political circles are abuzz with reports that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may attend the training camp and interact with the newly appointed DCCs.

Party sources said this is the first time the TPCC has organised a dedicated training programme for new DCC presidents as part of preparations for the next Assembly elections. Experts are delivering lectures on social and political issues and strategies to take party programmes to every household.

The TPCC is said to be considering DCCs as key to decision-making and implementation of party programmes at the grassroots level, with a larger role envisaged for them under the new organisational framework.