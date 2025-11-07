TPCC Lodges Complaint against Bandi for Making Derogatory Remarks

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar for making derogatory statements during byelection campaign in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency

In a complaint to Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudershan Reddy, TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee Chairman P Rajesh Kumar said Sanjay used abusive language against the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, breaching Model Code of Conduct (MCC)

Kumar said the Union Minister urged voters to vote on religious lines violating MCC (prohibiting appeals to caste/religion) and Section 123(3) of the Representation of People Act-1951.

Sanjay encouraged voters to accept Rs.20,000 per vote from other parties but vote in favour of BJP, violating MСС (prohibiting inducements) and Section 123(1)(A) of RPA, 1951 (bribery).

Kumar urged the ECI to issue a notice to Sanjay to cease these activities and restrain him from Jubilee Hills byelection campaigning. Deploy observers and videography teams to capture evidence in Jubilee Hills.

Sanjay being a Minister of State for Home Affairs has to be sacked from the Ministry for provoking and seeking votes on religious basis. Otherwise, there is a chance for anarchy and communal disturbance in the country.

These actions undermine fair elections, sow communal discord, and corrupt the electoral process, Kumar said, seeking urgent intervention to protect voters and uphold Telangana's electoral integrity.