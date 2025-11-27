TPCC Leader Faults Harish For Poor-Quality Manair Projects

KARIMNAGAR: Former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao must take responsibility for the poor quality of check dams and bridges constructed across the Manair River in the erstwhile Karimnagar district, alleged TPCC election commission coordination committee member Shashibushan Kache. He was speaking to the media at a press conference in Manthani, Peddapalli district, on Thursday.

Shashibushan questioned BRS leaders on the quality of the works, asking whether it was true that the bridge constructed at Odedu in Manthani, part of a project worth around ₹300 crore, was washed away by even light gusts of wind.

He accused Harish Rao, who served as the irrigation minister in the previous BRS government, of supervising substandard projects such as the Kaleshwaram Barrage, check dams and bridges, and of being involved in large-scale corruption.

The TPCC leader announced that a complaint on the alleged corruption and substandard construction of check dams during the BRS regime would be submitted to vigilance officials, as well as to state irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Manthani single window chairman Kotta Srinivas, market committee chairman Kududala Venkanna, mandal youth president Sadula Srikanth, and Congress leaders Shankar, Suresh and Mohan Yadav were present at the press meet.