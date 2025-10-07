TPCC Gets Surveys Done to Identify Strong ZP Candidates

Adilabad: Professional teams are conducting ‘flash surveys’ in the districts on behalf of the state Congress to identify strong leaders for the ZPTC polls. The selection of candidates for sarpanch and MPTC posts has been left to the local party leadership of the respective Assembly constituencies and district Congress committees. The TPCC is closely monitoring the selection process for ZPTC candidates.

The TPCC has also instructed that ZPTC candidates be chosen by consensus among local leaders to avoid differences and ensure that all leaders work unitedly for the party candidate's victory.

A senior Congress leader from Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the party should exercise caution while fielding general category or outsider candidates in ZPTC constituencies that have nearly 80 per cent tribal population but are reserved for general or women (general) categories.

He pointed out that opposition parties like the BRS and the BJP may field ST candidates in such ZPTC segments if the Congress nominates a general category candidate, and that local and community sentiments could adversely affect the Congress party’s prospects in such cases.

Tourism minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, who is also the in-charge minister for Adilabad, held a preparatory meeting for the local body elections with senior Congress leaders in Hyderabad on October 6.

He guided the leaders on the selection of candidates for MPTC, ZPTC, and Sarpanch posts, stressing the need to build consensus among party leaders during the selection process, as winning the local body elections is a matter of prestige for the Congress.