TPCC Chief Urges Cadres To Promote Welfare Schemes

Hyderabad: TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday said the Congress government of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy took up several welfare schemes in a short span of time and asked party leaders to spread information of these schemes effectively among the public while countering criticism from the Opposition.

He praised the hard work of Congress leaders during their time in Opposition, which resulted in the defeating of the BRS and its president K. Chandrashekar Rao, who, he said, ruled in a dictatorial manner. Goud pointed out the Telangana Congress’ feat of enrolling 43 lakh digital members before the Assembly elections in 2023.

He said this at a meeting with the chairpersons of state-run corporations at Gandhi Bhavan.

In recognition of their efforts, 40 party members were appointed to key corporation posts. “You have earned these posts after a rigorous selection process based on factors such as social background, regional representation, seniority, and hard work. Many of you aim to become MPs and MLAs in the future, and there are still more people to accommodate,” he added.

Goud noted that the Congress government had been working tirelessly—18 hours a day without rest—to build public trust by launching newer welfare schemes every day.

“The opposition's false propaganda on social media is creating confusion among public. We must aggressively counter their criticism.”

He called upon the corporation heads to utilise their social media platforms to campaign in favour of the government and highlight its large-scale programmes such as securing investment of `80,000 crore for Telangana and the creation of 30,000 government jobs.