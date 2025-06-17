 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

TPCC Chief Slams Phone Tapping as 'Despicable,' Blames Previous Govt.

Telangana
DC Web Desk
17 Jun 2025 1:40 PM IST

Goud revealed that the TPCC has lodged a complaint with the Chief Secretary.

TPCC Chief Slams Phone Tapping as Despicable, Blames Previous Govt.
x
B. Mahesh Kumar Goud

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Mahesh Kumar Goud has strongly condemned the alleged phone tapping of political rivals, calling it a "despicable act."

Goud revealed that the TPCC has complained to the Chief Secretary, suspecting that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government was behind the illegal surveillance.
"Our phones were tapped in blatant disregard of the Telegraph Act," he lamented.
He asserted that former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and former IT minister K.T. Rama Rao should "hang their heads in shame" for these actions.
Goud further alleged that the phone tapping was driven by the BRS's "ill-intention" to monopolise the political landscape.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Phone tapping case 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X