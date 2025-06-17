TPCC Chief Slams Phone Tapping as 'Despicable,' Blames Previous Govt.

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Mahesh Kumar Goud has strongly condemned the alleged phone tapping of political rivals, calling it a "despicable act."

Goud revealed that the TPCC has complained to the Chief Secretary, suspecting that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government was behind the illegal surveillance.

"Our phones were tapped in blatant disregard of the Telegraph Act," he lamented.

He asserted that former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and former IT minister K.T. Rama Rao should "hang their heads in shame" for these actions.

Goud further alleged that the phone tapping was driven by the BRS's "ill-intention" to monopolise the political landscape.