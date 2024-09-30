TPCC Chief Ridicules BRS Take on HYDRAA and Musi

Hyderabad:TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud launched a scathing attack on the BRS leadership here on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Goud accused the BRS of spreading false propaganda regarding the Musi River rejuvenation project and the HYDRAA demolition drive, which is aimed at clearing lake encroachments in Hyderabad.



Goud pointed out the plight of those displaced by the Mallanna Sagar project during the BRS regime.

Targeting BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, the Congress leader stated, "KTR speaks shamelessly and appears to have forgotten his family's dictatorial rule."

He lashed out at the BRS government's failure to address the Musi river's pollution and the rampant destruction of Hyderabad's natural water bodies in the last ten years. It has recklessly exploited the city’s natural resources, he said.

While acknowledging that some pond encroachments may have occurred during previous Congress regimes, Goud emphasised that the environmental destruction had worsened in the past decade.

He reiterated that HYDRAA would only target lake encroachers, while the Congress government will provide adequate compensation to the poor.

The TPCC chief took aim at BRS’s use of social media, accusing the ruling party of spending millions to spread false propaganda against Musi and HYDRAA.



“Paid artists deployed by BRS are spreading malicious propaganda against HYDRAA and Musi. Action must be taken against those responsible for this menace,” Goud demanded.