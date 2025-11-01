TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud Slams BRS–BJP Nexus

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud launched a scathing attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging a secret understanding between the two parties. Speaking at a press conference, he said that voting for BRS in the Jubilee Hills by-election would be the same as voting for the BJP.

Mahesh Kumar Goud criticized K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) and said that the phrase “Aha Naa Pellanta” aptly describes the BRS’s political conduct. “Just like in the film where a rooster is hung to raise false hopes, BRS showed false hopes of employment to the unemployed youth,” he remarked.

He condemned BRS for its “shameful record” of running the government for five years without a single woman minister. He alleged that BRS and BJP are working hand in hand, pointing out that BRS helped BJP win eight seats in the last Parliament elections, and in return, BJP fielded a non-prominent candidate in Jubilee Hills to benefit BRS.

Goud further said that former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) played a role in every major NDA decision, from the Presidential election to the Triple Talaq bill, proving his tacit support for the BJP.

Condemning KTR’s alleged statement asking voters to “take ₹5,000 and vote for BRS,” Goud called it an undemocratic and unethical act, demanding that the Election Commission immediately file a case against KTR.

Highlighting the Congress government’s performance, he said that under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, most of the pre-election promises have been implemented, and the party is now seeking votes based on fulfilled commitments.

Mahesh Kumar Goud also accused BRS of betraying unemployed youth, saying the party exploited their emotions with the slogan “Jobs will come when Telangana comes.” He alleged that during 10 years of BRS rule, only members of KCR’s family benefited with government jobs.

The TPCC chief urged voters to see through the BRS–BJP nexus and support the Congress candidate in the Jubilee Hills by-election.