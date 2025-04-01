TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud Clarifies Govt's Stance on HCU Lands

Hyderabad: TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud stated that the state government is not seizing the lands of Hyderabad Central University (HCU). He clarified that government lands were allocated in exchange for HCU lands some time ago, making them government property since then.

Speaking at a media conference held at Gandhi Bhavan, Goud assured that any actions, including the recent clearing of the forest area, are being taken only after legal proceedings have concluded, ensuring compliance with court orders.

The state government, through the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), aims to use the land for economic growth, arguing that it is not forest land but government property, as confirmed by revenue records and court decisions.

However, this move has sparked protests from students who argue that the area, part of the Kancha Gachibowli region, hosting diverse flora and fauna.