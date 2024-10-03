TPCC chief Mahesh Goud: KTR speaking like ignorant and illiterate on HYDRAA, Musi and Rahul

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud took a sharp dig at BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, criticising his remarks on HYDRAA, the Musi River project, and against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.





The TPCC chief also pointed to what he described as "frustration" among BRS leaders regarding the HYDRAA project. According to Goud, the BRS leadership is feeling the pressure because the Congress government's initiative to clear encroachments on lakes and nalas is affecting BRS members involved in illegal activities. "We are preparing a list of encroachers, and soon we will make all the details public," Goud declared.



Goud also responded to Rama Rao's statements about the Musi River project, where KTR claimed that the Congress government was planning to spend Rs 1.50 lakh crore. Goud refuted this, stating, "We have not even prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Musi. How can KTR come up with the figure of ₹1.50 lakh crore without a DPR?" He then threw an open challenge to KTR, suggesting both leaders meet at the Puranapool bridge on the Musi River. "If KTR proves that the Congress earned even one rupee in the name of HYDRAA or Musi, I will jump into the Musi. If he fails to prove it, then KTR should jump," Goud remarked. In an informal chat with media at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Goud accused Rama Rao of speaking in an "ignorant and illiterate" manner, unbefitting of an educated and mature leader. "The way KTR is talking about HYDRAA and Rahul Gandhi shows his lack of common sense. What is the relation between HYDRAA and Rahul Gandhi?" Goud questioned, adding that the Congress's central leadership or the All India Congress Committee (AICC), does not interfere in the administration of state governments.



Goud also questioned the absence of BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao from the public eye since the conclusion of the Lok Sabha polls. "KTR is asking where Rahul Gandhi is, but he should first answer where KCR is," Goud quipped.





