TPCC Chief: BJP Trying to Provoke People in Municipal Polls

Nizamabad:TPCC president and MLC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was trying to provoke people in the name of religion during the municipal elections. After casting his vote at Sunflower High School in Nizamabad town, he told reporters that leaders who remained accessible to the public should be elected and expressed confidence that voters would favour development.

He said, “It is a matter of pride to exercise the constitutional right to vote in the land where I was born.” Describing the right to vote as a constitutional privilege, he appealed to citizens to participate in the electoral process.

He added that higher voter turnout would result in the election of leaders committed to public service.