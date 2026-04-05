TPCC Chief: BJP Losing Ground In North Telangana

ADILABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday said the BJP was losing support in north Telangana, citing recent municipal election results and shifting political preferences.

Addressing the Adilabad District Congress Committee (DCC) executive meeting, he said the BJP would lose its sitting MLA seats in the erstwhile Adilabad district in the next Assembly elections, and expressed confidence that Congress would win all 10 constituencies.

He said BJP MLAs Payal Shankar, Palvai Harish Babu, Aleti Maheshwar Reddy and Ramarao Patel had won earlier under different political circumstances and alleged that the party was focusing on religious issues rather than development and welfare.

Mahesh Kumar Goud also criticised organisations associated with the BJP and alleged that policies at the Centre were affecting farmers and other sections. “Congress is focusing on strengthening the party at the grassroots, countering communal forces, and taking the state government’s welfare and development schemes directly to the people through active outreach and campaigning,” he said.

He said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka were working for development and welfare in the state.

AICC secretary Sanchin Sawant said the party was committed to social justice and referred to organisational appointments in the state. He also criticised Union home minister Amit Shah over remarks concerning balladeer Gaddar.

DCC president Naresh Jadhav sought additional support for development in Adilabad district, including a university and a JNTU branch.

Several leaders, including former Union minister Venugopala Chary, former MP Soyam Bapu Rao and others, addressed the meeting. Appointment letters were distributed to newly constituted DCC members on the occasion.