TPCC Chief, AICC Leader Head to Jagtial for Talks with Jeevan Reddy

Hyderabad: Efforts to pacify senior Congress leader T. Jeevan Reddy have begun, with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC secretary Sachin Sawant leaving for Jagtial on Tuesday.

The two leaders are scheduled to meet Jeevan Reddy at his residence in a bid to resolve ongoing differences.

Jeevan Reddy has reportedly been expressing displeasure since BRS-turned-MLA Sanjay Kumar joined the ruling Congress government. His alleged interference in party activities in the constituency has further escalated tensions.