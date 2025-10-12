TPCC, AICC Appoint Observers to Finalise DCC Presidents

Adilabad: Political activity within the Congress has intensified with the appointment of TPCC organisers and AICC observers for the selection of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents in the erstwhile Adilabad district. Discussions are underway regarding changes to the existing DCC presidents, with caste equations being considered in the selection of new candidates. Senior leaders aspiring for the DCC president posts have already begun mobilising their supporters to show strength. The AICC observers will also interact with leaders of the party’s frontal organisations to gather their opinions.

Former ZP chairperson Lakawath Dhanwanthi, Anil Kumar Yadav, Ram Bhoopal, and Gaddam Chandra Sekhar Reddy have been appointed as TPCC organisers, while Ajay Singh from Madhya Pradesh has been appointed as the AICC observer for Adilabad and Nirmal districts.

Naresh Kumar of the AICC was appointed as the observer for Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts. He held a meeting with party leaders in Asifabad on Saturday to explain the process of selecting the DCC president. DCC president Vishwaprasad and several senior leaders attended the meeting. MLA Beerla Ilaiah, Dr Puli Anil Kumar, and Aduvula Jyoti were appointed as TPCC organisers for Asifabad and Mancherial districts.

The appointments were made by AICC in-charge for Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan and TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, who finalised the list of coordinators. Observers will collect feedback from second- and third-rung leaders before finalising the DCC presidents.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders have intensified the ‘Vote Chori’ (Vote Theft) signature campaign in villages. The campaign was launched at Gudihathnoor and Boath mandal headquarters by AICC member Naresh Jadhav on Saturday. Congress leaders explained to people how the ruling BJP government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is allegedly attempting to “steal votes” and undermine the Constitution and the right to vote.

District Kisan Cell leader Boorgula Mallesh and former Market Committee chairman Mallepula Satyanarayana criticised the BJP government for trying to come to power through fraudulent means. The AICC has directed Congress leaders to collect at least 250 signatures per booth as part of the campaign.