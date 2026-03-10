Toxic Dyes Found In Chicken Shops During Raids In Warangal, Officials Warn Of Cancer Risk

WARANGAL: Food safety officials have uncovered the use of hazardous synthetic dyes in several chicken centres in Warangal district, raising serious concerns about public health and food safety.

Inspections carried out by the food safety department along with members of the Consumer Rights Forum revealed that some traders were using artificial colouring agents on raw chicken to enhance its appearance instead of using turmeric, a traditional and natural disinfectant.

A joint task force comprising food safety officer Mounika and Consumers’ Council national general secretary Sambaraju Chakrapani conducted raids in the Pochamma Maidan and Kashibugga areas, where they found traders applying toxic dyes to raw chicken.

Mounika warned that the chemicals used are highly carcinogenic and pose serious long-term health risks. She said the use of harmful colours instead of turmeric could lead to intestinal cancer and other chronic illnesses, particularly among children and young girls.

Officials issued a stern warning that any vendor found using artificial colours would face immediate criminal prosecution and seizure of the establishment.

Sambaraju Chakrapani said recent legal amendments have classified raw chicken at the retail level as processed food, enabling stricter enforcement of hygiene and safety regulations.

“These dangerous practices are compromising the immunity of consumers. The forum will launch a major awareness campaign to educate the public on identifying safe and unadulterated meat,” he added.

President of the South Indian States Consumers Coordination Committee Dr Pallepadu Damodar also expressed concern over the trend, saying that the pursuit of profit should not come at the cost of public health.

Authorities said surprise inspections would continue across the tri-city region to ensure that the food supply chain remains free from prohibited and harmful additives.