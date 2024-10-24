Town Planning Officials Demolish Encroachments in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: Town planning staff conducted a demolition drive in Rajendranagar's Maduban Colony on Thursday. Shops occupying footpaths on both sides of the road were razed following complaints from locals about daily pedestrian difficulties and regular traffic jams.

Around 200 shops were removed, sparking an argument between residents and officials. Locals expressed frustration, claiming that in other areas, unauthorized structures are ignored while their sheds set up in front of their homes were being selectively targeted.



