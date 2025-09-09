Town Planning Officer Caught Red-Handed Taking ₹4 Lakh Bribe at Narsingi Municipal Office
ACB raids led by DSP Sridhar uncover corruption in LRS clearance; officer allegedly demanded ₹10 lakh for plot approval in Manchirevula.
Hyderabad: In a major anti-corruption operation, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids at the Narsingi Municipal Office on Monday, where Town Planning Officer Maniharika was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh.
According to initial reports, the officer had allegedly demanded a total of ₹10 lakh to clear Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) approval for a plot located in Manchirevula. The ongoing raids are being supervised by ACB DSP Sridhar.
