Town Planning Officer Caught Red-Handed Taking ₹4 Lakh Bribe at Narsingi Municipal Office

Telangana
DC Correspondent
9 Sept 2025 2:56 PM IST

ACB raids led by DSP Sridhar uncover corruption in LRS clearance; officer allegedly demanded ₹10 lakh for plot approval in Manchirevula.

Hyderabad: In a major anti-corruption operation, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids at the Narsingi Municipal Office on Monday, where Town Planning Officer Maniharika was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh.

According to initial reports, the officer had allegedly demanded a total of ₹10 lakh to clear Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) approval for a plot located in Manchirevula. The ongoing raids are being supervised by ACB DSP Sridhar.


