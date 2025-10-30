Tourist Police Win Hearts with Swift Rescues

Hyderabad: Heartwarming rescues and acts of kindness have become frequent since October 13, when Telangana’s newly formed tourist police began full-scale operations. Across popular sites like Charminar, Golconda Fort, Salar Jung Museum, Yadadri Laxmi Narasimha Temple, Bhongir Fort, Keesaragutta, Ananthagiri Hills and Ramappa Temple, the 80 specially trained officers have been rescuing lost children, assisting distressed tourists and recovering missing valuables.

At Golconda Fort, constable J. Kapil Kumar spotted four children wandering around on October 27. “Since kids under 12 don’t need tickets, I assumed their parents were inside,” he recalled. “An hour later, I saw only two girls looking lost and anxious.” Kapil approached them, offered water and biscuits, and learnt that their brothers were missing. The nine-year-old remembered her address but not her parents’ phone number. After coordinating with local police, he retraced their route and safely dropped them home.

At Keesaragutta, officers helped an elderly woman who had collapsed during her visit, while in Bhadrachalam, they saved a woman attempting to jump into the Godavari River. At Panagal’s Chaya Someshwaralayam, police used CCTV footage to trace and return a devotee’s iPhone worth Rs.75,000.

Tourism director Valluru Kranthi told Deccan Chronicle, “We will soon hold a feedback session for all 80 tourist police to share their experiences. We’re also planning to record their rescue stories and play them at airport immigration centers, so visitors know whom to approach in emergencies.”

The department is exploring exposure visits to two countries to study global best practices in tourism policing. “Destinations will be finalized once visa formalities are complete,” Kranthi added. Despite the praise, many officers have a simple request — a posting closer to home. “Some of us travel more than 35 km one way to reach sites like Charminar or Golconda,” one officer said.