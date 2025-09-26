Tourist bus catches fire in SR Nagar

Hyderabad: A tourist bus caught fire at the metro station in Sanjeeva Reddy (SR) Nagar on Thursday night. However, no one was injured in the incident.

The incident occurred when the bus was heading towards Punjagutta from Miyapur. A few minutes after the bus reached the metro station, flames engulfed it leaving the passengers and those travelling on the stretch shocked.

The passengers’ immediately got down from the bus on seeing the flames. Upon receiving information, a fire tender rushed to the spot and the flames were doused within a few minutes. The exact reasons behind the fire accident were yet to be known, according to officials.