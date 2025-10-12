Tourism Police to Protect Tourists in Telangana

Hyderabad: For the first time in Telangana, a dedicated team of 80 ‘tourist police’ personnel, specially trained to assist and safeguard domestic and foreign tourists, will begin duty at major tourist destinations from Monday.

The personnel have undergone specialised training focused on orientation, sensitisation, and tourism-specific security management — an initiative aimed at ensuring the safety and convenience of visitors while enhancing their overall travel experience.

After completing their basic course at the Police Academy, the personnel received additional training from the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM) between October 6 and 11, said Valluru Kranthi, Director, Department of Tourism.

The tourist police will be stationed at key tourist destinations across seven districts, including at Charminar, Golconda Fort, Salar Jung Museum, and other popular sites in Hyderabad, Kranthi added.

The tourist police units were inaugurated on September 27, World Tourism Day, during the Telangana Tourism Conclave held here.

According to the tourism department, the deployment covers several key tourist hubs, including Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Pochampally, Bhongir Fort, and Sree Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple (Keesaragutta) in Yadadri district; Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, Ananthagiri Hills, and Kotapalli reservoir in Vikarabad district; Sree Sita Rama Chandra Swamy Temple, Parnasala, and Kinnerasani Dam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

They will also be posted at the Ramappa Temple, a Unesco world heritage site, and Lake, and Sammakka-Sarakka Temple (Medaram), Mulugu district, Buddhavanam, North Vijayapuri Project (Peddavoora), Chaya Someswara Swamy Temple (Panagal), and Sri Parvati Jadala Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple (Cheruvugattu) in Nalgonda district, as well as Amrabad and Somasila temple in Nagarkurnool district.

This initiative is part of the ‘Safe Tourism’ of the Telangana Tourism Police Policy 2025–30, which envisions promoting safe and visitor-friendly tourism. The policy emphasises the creation of dedicated tourist police units and patrols, introduction of women-friendly safety measures, and the use of the Tourism Friendly Index (TFI) to assess safety standards at tourist destinations.

In addition, state police have intensified the installation of CCTV surveillance at major tourist spots to further strengthen public safety and instil confidence among visitors, a senior police officer said.