Tourism Pavilion Shines at Property Show

Hyderabad:The Telangana Tourism pavilion emerged as one of the most visited attractions at the 15th Naredco Telangana Property Show held at Hitex on Friday. The pavilion, inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao, showcased the state’s rich cultural, historical, and natural heritage.

The stall’s visual exhibits highlighted the diversity of Telangana’s tourism landscape — from the Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to the tiger reserves, Somasila on the Krishna River, Laknavaram Lake, Bhongiri Fort, Buddhavanam at Nagarjuna Sagar, and the rock formations of Pandavula Gutta. The installations captured the architectural, ecological, and spiritual dimensions of these destinations.



The tourism department described the display as a “window into Telangana’s diverse tourism offerings,” reflecting the government’s vision of promoting tourism as a key driver of economic growth. “The event opened opportunities for real estate developers to invest in tourism projects such as resorts, convention centres, and heritage hotels that will boost Telangana’s appeal to domestic and international visitors,” Krishna Rao said.



Industry leaders, builders and visitors appreciated the department’s innovative approach of linking tourism with the real estate sector under the Telangana Tourism Policy 2025–2030, calling it a thoughtful initiative that celebrates the state’s heritage while inviting partnerships for world-class tourism infrastructure.

Ponnam, Vivek meet Anjan to mend rifts

Hyderabad:Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Gaddam Vivek, along with AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, met Congress leaders Anjan Kumar Yadav and C.N. Reddy on Friday to resolve discontent that surfaced after the party announced V. Naveen Yadav is the Congress candidate for the Jubilee Hills bypoll.



The senior leaders appealed to both Anjan Kumar and Reddy to work in coordination for the party’s success, saying the ticket was allotted after carefully assessing the local political situation. Ponnam said Anjan Kumar, being a senior leader with long-standing influence in Hyderabad politics, would have a crucial role in steering the campaign. He expressed confidence that Congress would retain the seat with a comfortable margin.



Party sources, however, said Anjan Kumar Yadav was disappointed that the decision was made without his consultation. Naveen Yadav’s candidature has caused unease among a section of leaders, who questioned the choice as he joined the Congress only in 2023 after switching from the BRS. Efforts are underway to ensure unity within the ranks and prevent internal rifts from affecting the campaign.







Kishan invited to Russian energy meet

Hyderabad:Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy has been invited to attend the 8th International Russian Energy Week conference to be held in Moscow from October 15 to 17. The invitation was extended by Anton Kobyakov, executive secretary of the Russian Energy Week Organising Committee and advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin, through the Russian Federation ambassador’s office.



The three-day conference, organised under the aegis of the RAS Congress Foundation, will be held under the theme “Creating the Energy of the Future Together.” The event will feature high-level discussions on oil, gas and coal industries, renewable energy, electricity, digital innovation and climate change.



Delegates from several countries, including industrialists, scientists and policymakers, are expected to participate and deliberate on global energy transition and sustainability. The conference aims to promote international cooperation in developing energy-efficient and environmentally friendly technologies.

Ex-rail staff protest against pension bill validation

Hyderabad:Retired railway employees staged a protest in front of Rail Nilayam on Friday, demanding the scrapping of the pension bill’s validation, the immediate constitution of the 8th Pay Commission, and the reduction of the pension commutation period from 15 years to 12 years.



Their demands also included the release of long-overdue 18 months of Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears and the provision of improved medical facilities for pensioners. Over 300 retired railway employees participated in the peaceful demonstration, holding placards and raising slogans to draw the attention of policymakers.



The protest leaders, Yugendar, Sivakumar, Sudhakara Rao, Swamy, and Babu Rao, said that the demonstration was organised under the banner of the All India Retired Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRRF), in response to a nationwide call given by the National Coordination Committee of Pensioners’ Associations (NCCPA) for an All India Protest Day.



They urged the Government of India to address these long-pending and justified demands, ensuring justice, dignity, and security in the lives of railway pensioners.



Helpline for medicos’ mental health launched



Hyderabad:Doctors will have access to a dedicated mental health helpline through ‘ED T-JUDA Connect’, launched by the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) on World Mental Health Day. The initiative offers confidential peer support and counselling for medical students, residents and junior doctors.



Doctors, who dedicate their lives to healing others, often overlook their own mental health. Long duty hours, academic stress and emotional strain have taken a toll, with National Medical Commission data showing that 119 medical students — 64 MBBS and 55 postgraduates — have died by suicide in the past five years.



‘ED T-JUDA Connect’ (Emotional Development – Telangana Junior Doctors Association Connect) provides a helpline run by trained peers, professional counselling referrals and regular wellness check-ins during high-stress periods such as exams and clinical postings. The association is partnering with mental health experts, medical colleges and FAIMA to strengthen psychological support across campuses.



Describing the initiative as “a practical and compassionate step to ensure that no doctor feels alone,” T-JUDA urged medical institutions to foster safer workplaces, regulate duty hours, prevent harassment, and normalise seeking mental health care. “Healing isn’t just about treating the body — it’s about caring for the mind and heart too. Because in healing others, we must heal ourselves,” the association said.



The programme was inaugurated in the presence of Dr Narendra Kumar, director of medical education; Dr Christina Z. Chongthu, health secretary; Dr M. Rajeev, chairman, Doctors Cell TPCC; Dr K. Mahesh Kumar, chairman, Telangana State Medical Council; Dr D. Lalaiah, registrar, TGMC and senior faculty from Gandhi Medical College and Hospital.

