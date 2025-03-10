Tourism Department Guard’s Body Retrieved from Hussainsagar

Hyderabad: Police on Sunday retrieved the body of Suraram Yadagiri, a 56-year-old tourism department security guard, from the Hussainsagar. Yadagiri had fallen into the lake while on guard at the lake on Thursday night, Secretariat police said.

“On March 8 we received a complaint from Yadagiri’s wife Venkatamma that he had had not returned from home after duty. We filed a case of a man missing, said Secretariat sub-inspector M. Hanumanth Rao.

During investigation the tourism department informed the police that Yadagiri was on duty at the lake. Police suspected that he fell into the lake while checking boats at the dockyard. The body was recovered by expert swimmers.

Police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and began investigations.