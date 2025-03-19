Tourism Allocated Rs 775 Cr To Promote Telangana As Preferred Tourist Destination

Hyderabad: The state government has allocated Rs 775 crore for the tourism and culture department in the current financial year, Deputy CM and finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said in his Budget speech here on Wednesday. The funds will be used to implement tourism and cultural development initiatives.

Telangana wants to emerge as a preferred tourist destination with its new tourism policy. The plan aims to boost the state’s economy, attract more investments, and create job opportunities.

The state government has announced this policy to increase tourism’s contribution to 10 per cent of the state’s economy, bring Rs 15,000 crore in investments, and generate three lakh jobs. The state hopes to welcome 10 crore domestic tourists and five lakh international visitors by 2030.

To make this possible, the government is setting up 27 special tourism zones across the state. It is also improving roads and facilities near the Shamshabad airport and the proposed Regional Ring Road to make travel easier. River-based tourism will be promoted by building jetties, boat stations, houseboats, and water sports facilities along Godavari and Krishna rivers.

The policy offers financial support and incentives to encourage private companies to invest in tourism projects.

The government has allocated Rs 242 crore to develop Nallamala as an eco-tourism spot, focusing on nature-friendly tourism.

Along with infrastructure, the policy aims to promote Telangana as a top tourist destination through events, festivals, and digital marketing. It will also focus on medical tourism, religious tourism, and adventure tourism.