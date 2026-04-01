Tough Fight Between Congress, BRS In Three Municipalities On April 4





The elections for the chairman and vice chairman of the Ibrahimpatnam municipality in Rangareddy district will also take place on April 4. State election commissioner Rani Kumudini issued orders for the elections for the chairman and vice-chairman posts.Congress ministers and MLAs of BRS and Congress are leading the efforts to wrest the two municipalities for their parties.Leaders of major political parties are expressing fears over the possibility of rival sides luring the ward councillors to win the chairman and vice chairman posts of these municipalities.The district collectors will issue a notification on April 2 for the council meeting on April 4.There are 22 ward councillor seats in Kyathanpalli municipality; and among them, BRS won 10 ward councillors, Congress seven, CPI four, and Independent one. BRS got a magic figure with the CPI extending its support to the BRS in the polls.Minister Gaddam Vivek and Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi have ex-officio votes, and they registered their ex officio votes at Kyathanpalli.A fight is going on over the Kyathanpalli municipality elections between labour minister Gaddam Vivek and former MLA Balka Suman. Winning the chairman and vice chairman posts of Kyathanpalli has become a prestige for both Congress and BRS.In a surprise move, BJP leaders of Nirmal district came forward last month to share the chairman and vice chairman posts with BRS in Khanapur municipality and expressed their readiness to hold talks with the BRS to keep the Congress out of power.There are a total of 12 wards in Khanapur municipality. The Congress won 3, BRS and BJP four each and Independent one. An independent candidate joined the Congress in the presence of Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju.BJP state executive committee member Akula Srinivas said his party was ready to share the power with the BRS and appealed to the BRS to respond.It is learnt that BRS and BJP leaders are ready to share the chairman, vice chairman and co-option member posts for two and a half years each. Khanapur BRS party in-charge Johnson Naik is discussing the matter with the party leaders.The BRS has a majority with the support of the CPI, and they together got a majority of the seats and can win power with a magic figure in the Kyathanpalli municipality.The question remains unanswered whether the Congress party will make all-out efforts to grab the chairman and vice chairman posts by luring the ward councillors of CPI and BRS, despite both these parties together having a winning chance.The Kyathanpalli elections will have an impact on Mancherial district politics, especially on Chennur politics, where minister Gaddam Vivek and former MLA Balka Suman are fighting for their supremacy and seeking to have an edge over the local politics.It is learnt that both BRS and Congress are fighting to win the chairman and vice- chairman posts of Ibrahimpatnam.Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju told Deccan Chronicle, “We are going to win the chairman and vice –chairman of the Khanapur municipality”, and added that they have their own strategies to win the municipality.