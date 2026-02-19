TOSS SSC, Inter Exam Schedule Released

HYDERABAD: Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) will conduct its SSC and Intermediate theory examinations from April 20 to April 27, followed by practical examinations from April 28 to May 5 and theory examinations will take place in two sessions each day.

Morning session exams will run from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon session exams will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Practical examinations are scheduled between April 28 and May 5.

The timetable begins on April 20 with language papers. English is slated for April 21, Mathematics and Political Science on April 22 and Science, Commerce and related subjects on April 24. Social Studies and History are listed for April 25, while Economics and allied subjects are scheduled on April 26. Vocational subjects are set for April 27.