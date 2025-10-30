TOSS Announces SSC, Inter Results

Hyderabad:The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) announced the results of the SSC and Intermediate (Supplementary) public examinations held from September 22 to 28. The overall pass percentage stood at 48.86 for SSC and 58.21 for Intermediate.

Printed mark memos will be dispatched to institutions within 25 days. Candidates can apply for recounting or re-verification between November 4 and 12. The fee for recounting is Rs 400 per subject for Intermediate and Rs 350 for SSC, while re-verification and photocopies of answer scripts cost Rs 1,200 per subject for both levels.

Director P.V. Srihari advised that any discrepancies in mark memos should be reported to the State office through the heads of institutions by November 14.



A total of 9,717 candidates appeared for SSC and 11,520 for Intermediate. Among them, 4,748 cleared SSC and 6,706 passed the Intermediate exams. The results are available on the official TOSS website, where candidates can download their web memos from the afternoon of October 31.

Girls outperformed boys at both levels. In SSC, the pass percentage among girls was 53.94, compared to 46.10 among boys. In Intermediate, 60.52 per cent of girls passed, while the figure for boys was 57.09 per cent.

District-wise, Hyderabad registered a 34.39 per cent pass in SSC, with 3,501 students appearing. In Intermediate, 2,913 students appeared from Hyderabad, recording a pass percentage of 55.27.