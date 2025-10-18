Toshiba to Make Additional Investments in Hyderabad Unit

Hyderabad:Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba) on Friday announced its plan to invest 55 billion yen (around Rs 3,232 crore) by FY2027, aimed at doubling output capacity at its key facilities in Japan and India.

This investment is expected to more than double combined production capacity at Toshiba's key facilities in Japan and India by FY2030, against FY2024 levels it said.

This builds on the 20-billion-yen investment announced in July 2024. With demand projected to exceed forecasts, Toshiba has decided to invest an additional 35 billion yen. Toshiba will invest in strengthening its manufacturing capabilities by renewing and modernizing existing production lines, constructing new ones, and upgrading factory infrastructure at both Hamakawasaki (Japan) and Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems in Hyderabad.



“As global electricity demand continues to rise, ensuring a stable supply of transmission and distribution equipment is critical. In Japan, demand for equipment is expected to surge through 2030 and remain high, driven by the renewal of aging infrastructure, the expansion of renewable energy, and construction of new data centres. In India, electricity demand continues to rise rapidly, fueled by economic and urban population growth and the accelerated adoption of renewable energy,” Hiroshi Kaneta, vice president of grid solution division at Toshiba, said in the statement.