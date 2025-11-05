Tornado-Like Waterspout Devastates Jayashankar Bhupalpally Forest

Warangal: A powerful tornado-like phenomenon, described as a waterspout, struck the Lenkalagadda forest area in Palimela mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, causing widespread destruction and panic among locals.

The intense storm, which formed near the Godavari River, travelled about two kilometres from north to south, with its swirling vortex reaching high into the sky, eyewitnesses said. This is the second such natural event reported in the region within a year, raising serious concern among residents along the Godavari.

The sudden storm, which hit between 4 pm and 6 pm on Tuesday, flattened a large number of trees across the Lenkalagadda forest range. Locals estimate that the devastation stretched across 2 to 3 km, with fallen trees visible for over a kilometre.

Upon receiving information, forest department officials visited the site and began field inspections to assess the extent of damage caused by the severe winds. The powerful gusts also damaged nearby agricultural fields, destroying crops such as cotton and chilli and inflicting heavy losses on farmers.

Vilas Rao, former sarpanch of Ambatipally village, told Deccan Chronicle that several farmers narrowly escaped death. “One farmer was seriously injured when his bullock cart carrying agricultural motors was swept away by the waterspout’s force,” he said. Other farmers working in the fields were reportedly lifted into the air and thrown back down by the storm’s intensity.

The Lenkalagadda forest range, located in an interior part of Palimela mandal, suffers from poor communication infrastructure, which is hampering disaster assessment and immediate relief efforts.

The area’s proximity to the Medigadda Barrage, a key component of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, has also raised concern. The barrage, situated near Ambatipally village just before the Palimela forest range, lies close to a region now witnessing recurring extreme weather events.

Locals expressed alarm over the increasing frequency of such incidents, recalling similar tornado-like winds that struck the Medaram forest area of Mulugu district last year.

Experts suggested that the formation of waterspouts near the Godavari could be linked to sharp temperature fluctuations and recent cyclonic activity. The recurrence of such intense, tornado-style winds has heightened fear among communities living in the Godavari River catchment area.