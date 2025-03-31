Top Woman Maoist With Rs 25 Lakh Reward on Her Head Killed

Warangal: Security forces killed a top female Maoist leader, Renuka alias Banu, in a fierce encounter in the dense forests along the Dantewada-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh on Monday. Renuka had been active in the Maoist movement for nearly 35 years, and a reward of Rs 25 lakh had been placed on her head.

The operation was spearheaded by a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) following intelligence reports indicating a Maoist presence near Nelgoda, Akeli, and Belnar — areas falling under the jurisdictions of Geedam and Bhairamgarh police stations. The encounter began at around 9 am and saw a prolonged exchange of fire between the security forces and the Maoists.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Rai of Dantewada hailed the operation as a "major success." At the scene, the security forces recovered the body of the female Naxalite along with an INSAS rifle, ammunition, and several logistical supplies.

Identified as Gummadivelli Renuka alias Banu, also known by the names Chaite or Saraswati, the deceased was a resident of Kadavendi village in Devaruppula Mandal of Jangaon district. Renuka was the wife of the late Maoist leader Shakamuri Appa Rao alias Ravi, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Warangal district in 2010. With a background in law and undergraduate studies completed around 2000.

As a key figure within the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), she held the position of Special Zonal Committee Member (SZCM) and served as the press team in-charge. A substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive materials was seized at the encounter site.

Authorities have registered a case and launched a thorough investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, reports indicate that Renuka was the sister of G.V.K. Prasad alias Gudsa Usendi, another SZCM of the DKSZC who surrendered to Telangana police in 2014. Prasad is reportedly en route to Dantewada to claim Renuka’s body.