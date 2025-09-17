Top Officials Attend Praja Palana Fete In Adilabad

ADILABAD: Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam was celebrated on Wednesday across the erstwhile Adilabad district, where chief guests unfurled the National Flag to mark the occasion.

Advisers to the state government Mohd Ali Shabbir and Harkara Venugopal Rao, State Finance Commission chairman Sircilla Rajaiah, and Legislative Council Deputy chairman Banda Prakash hoisted the flags at the collectorates in Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Asifabad districts, respectively. The dignitaries also paid rich tributes to the Telangana martyrs.

Addressing the gatherings, the chief guests highlighted the welfare and development schemes being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers and comprehensive development of the districts.

In Jodeghat, Banda Prakash, along with local MLA Kova Laxmi, paid homage to tribal leader Komaram Bheem by garlanding his statue. He instructed officials to make the necessary arrangements for Bheem’s death anniversary on October 7 and also visited the tribal museum.

Meanwhile, finance commission chairman Sircilla Rajaiah inspected the breached tank at Kadthal in Soan mandal and assured farmers of compensation for crop damage on 300 acres. He directed officials to immediately prepare a report on the breach and stressed that the Congress government, under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is firmly committed to farmers’ welfare.

Collectors Rajarshi Shah (Adilabad), Venkatesh Dhotre (Asifabad), Kumar Deepak (Mancherial), Abhilasha Abhinav (Nirmal), and the Superintendents of Police of the respective districts were present at the Praja Palana Day celebrations.