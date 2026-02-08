Top Maoist Swamy Killed in Encounter

Nizamabad:CPI (Maoist) Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee member CPI (Maoist) Loketi Chander alias Swamy was killed in a police encounter in Chhattisgarh, police sources said.

Swamy, who had been associated with the organisation for about 35 years, hailed from Isrojiwadi village in Kamareddy district. His son Ramesh has travelled to Chhattisgarh to bring the body to the native village.

According to sources, Swamy was active in the movement along with his wife Sulochana and children Ramesh and Lavanya. Sulochana died eight years ago due to health-related issues. Lavanya was arrested in Chhattisgarh, while Ramesh surrendered to the police in December last year and has since been residing in his native village in Kamareddy district.

Family members said the last rites are likely to be performed on February 8 or 9, after the body is handed over.