Top Maoist Cadres Of Telangana Committee, Bastar Absconding In CRPF Camp Attack Case: NIA

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in its charge-sheet filed before the special court at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh, said that tops cadres of Telangana State Committee, People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and Pamed area within the Bastar district are still absconding in the case pertaining to attack on CRPF camp in 2024.

The NIA charge-sheeted 17 accused, including 16 absconders, in the 2024 case of attacks on CRPF camps by CPI (Maoist) terror operatives armed with automatic weapons and Baton Grenade Launchers (BGLs) in Chhattisgarh.

One of the charge-sheeted accused was under arrest and identified as Sodi Baman alias Deval. The absconders include two Central Committee Members(CCM), two Special Zonal and State Committee Members (SZC/SCM) and other top cadres of PLGA battalion number one, Telangana State Committee and Pamed Area Committee.

The chargesheet filed before NIA Special Court at Jagdalpur has charged all of them under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, and UA(P) Act.

The case RC-01/2024/NIA/RPR relates to the attack on CRPF new camp at Dharmavaram and two adjacent CRPF and CoBRA camps at Chintawagu and Pamed in Bijapur district, on January 16, 2024. The attackers had attempted to loot weapons and other belongings of security forces from the camps.

Twelve CRPF personnel at Dharmavaram camp, which was set up on December 17, 2023, were injured in the attack.

The NIA had taken over the case from the local police on February 19, 2024 and registered it against 21 named and 250 to 300 unknown armed cadres of proscribed terrorist organization CPI(Maoist).

Investigations revealed that the chargesheeted accused had been involved in the recruitment of youth, as part of a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the democratically elected Central government. They were in possession of prohibited arms, ammunition and explosive materials, and had organised and attended conspiracy meetings.

They had also established training dummy camp as replica of the target camp, imparted training and given motivational speeches to their armed cadres to carry out an armed rebellion, besides conducting recce of the said camps and executing the final attacks. Further investigations in the case are continuing.