Top Leaders Warn Telangana Congress Leaders Against Indiscipline

Hyderabad: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge reportedly issued a stern warning to Telangana Congress leaders including a few MLAs against indiscipline and internal squabbles, during the TPCC executive committee and political affairs committee (PAC) meetings held at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday. Party sources said Kharge made it clear that any form of dissent or group politics would not be tolerated, and action would be taken against those who cross party lines.

In the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and AICC in-charge for Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan, Kharge expressed strong disapproval over the conduct of a few party MLAs. He reportedly said, “Do you think the Congress leadership will be afraid if four or five MLAs indulge in group politics? Rahul Gandhi and I will not care a damn for such leaders. The disciplinary action committee will deal with them sternly.”

Party sources said Venugopal raised the issue of indiscipline, criticising certain leaders for airing internal issues publicly and damaging the party’s reputation. “Some leaders are speaking against fellow leaders in the media. This will not be tolerated. Leaders working for personal agendas will face disciplinary action,” Venugopal warned.

The Congress has been facing internal strife, with public altercations between party MLAs and ministers. In particular, the feud between minister Konda Surekha, her husband and former MLC Konda Murali, and Warangal Congress MLAs has created a stir. Some MLAs have voiced dissent over being excluded from the Cabinet.

AICC leaders' warnings reportedly came after these issues were discussed in detail during the meetings at Gandhi Bhavan. Kharge also pulled up the state leadership for the delay in filling nominated posts. Setting a July 30 deadline, he directed TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud to ensure that deserving workers were identified for these positions. Revanth Reddy suggested that district in-charge ministers compile and submit the lists promptly.

Kharge’s visit also served to pacify disgruntled ministerial aspirants. He held closed-door meetings with several leaders who were overlooked for Cabinet posts, including K. Prem Sagar Rao, Malreddy Ranga Reddy, P. Sudarshan Reddy, T. Rammohan Reddy, and N. Balu Naik — and assured them of future roles.