Top Irrigation Official G. Anil Kumar Transferred Amid Corruption Probe Link

Hyderabad: The government on Friday transferred irrigation engineer-in-chief (general) G. Anil Kumar, the top official of the department, and ordered him to report to the government. Irrigation principal secretary Rahul Bojja, in his orders, said the transfer orders come into effect immediately.

The government appointed chief engineer (enquiries) Mohd Amjad Hussain in full additional charge of the ENC (general) post until further orders.

Anil Kumar’s transfer is believed to be linked to the recent arrest of irrigation executive engineer Nune Sridhar by the ACB in a disproportionate assets case, with the ACB saying that it had so far unearthed assets worth more than Rs 200 crore owned by the arrested official.

It is learnt that Friday’s decision to transfer Anil Kumar followed allegations that he did not follow government instructions in June last year to transfer Sridhar from his post as EE of Choppadandi circle in Karimnagar district and that he report to the irrigation department headquarters.

The ACB case was that Sridhar had been maintaining close liaison with top irrigation department officials in order to continue in his post and that Anil Kumar may have had a role to play in this process. Anil Kumar may be summoned by the ACB as the agency continues its investigations into the Sridhar case.