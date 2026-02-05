Top Hyderabad Specialists Receive Best Oncological Award 2026

Hyderabad: Osmania University, on the occasion of World Cancer Day, awarded oncologists Prof. R. Raghu Raman, Prof. Gayatri Palat and Prof. Sadashivudu the Best Oncologist Award 2026 for their exceptional contributions to cancer prevention and treatment.

Telangana Intellectual Forum, in collaboration with Raja Bahadur Rama Reddy Women’s College, Narayanguda, organised the programme, highlighting the growing concern over cancer prevalence and the need for prevention and early detection.

Osmania University registrar G. Naresh Reddy, the chief guest on the occasion, mentioned the importance of strength and confidence among cancer patients in fighting the disease. He noted that nearly one in every seven people is currently affected by cancer.

The event featured an awareness rally by NSS volunteers and informative sessions on cancer symptoms, prevention and treatment options. Doctors highlighted the risk of smoking, alcohol consumption, gukta use and obesity. They recommended healthy lifestyles, including nutritious diets and regular exercise. Rakshak Hospitals, Chaitanyapuri, supported the programme.