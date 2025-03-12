Top Cop Inspects Mancherial Town Police Station

Adilabad: Ramagundam police commissioner Ambar Kishor Jha inspected the police station in Mancherial town on Wednesday. He reviewed registered cases, assessed the station’s maintenance, and interacted with cops on duty.

Commissioner Jha focused on the town’s rising crime concerns, noting that the area’s floating population and status as a regional hub demand heightened vigilance. He instructed officers to implement additional measures to curb criminal activities. The commissioner also enquired about the local traffic situation.

Present at the inspection were Mancherial DCP Bhaskar, town inspector Pramod, Women’s police station inspector K. Naresh Kumar, and traffic inspector Satyanarayana. Their briefings on crime control and traffic management were noted as the authorities strategise further enhancements in public safety.