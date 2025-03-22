Top cop happy with security cover for IPL matches at RGICS

Hyderabad:Rachakonda police commissioner G. Sudheer Babu on Friday said that security was the top priority, with the Uppal stadium set to host its first IPL match of the season on Sunday. The city will host seven IPL encounters, the first a day match, plus the semi final on May 20 and an eliminator the next day.

Stating that Rachakonda police was geared up for the event to ensure a safe and smooth experience for everyone involved, Babu said that there would be extensive surveillance of all surrounding areas.



He said 450 CCTV cameras had been placed at vantage positions. The IT cell will be monitoring it as would be personnel from the BCCI and sponsors, he said.



Security personnel, totalling around 2,700 from different departments, will be on duty along with four fire-tenders, bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs.



“There will be strong action against anyone involved in selling tickets illegally. Black ticketing will not be tolerated, and strict measures are in place to curb this activity,” he said.



With women being a priority, he asserted that a special SHE team will ensure the safety and security of everyone, particularly women, at the venue.



Spectators will not be allowed to bring laptops, banners, water bottles, cameras, cigarettes, umbrella, electronic items matchbox, lighters, sharp metal and plastic objects, binoculars, writing pens, batteries, helmets, perfumes, bags and outside eatables.



Adequate signage will guide people to the TSIIC parking areas. The metro rail services will function will late into the night for the six night matches.